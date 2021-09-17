Financial Architects Inc Acquires Shares of 1,105 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,587,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $202.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

