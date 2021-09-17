Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,161 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SJI shares. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

