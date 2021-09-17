Financial Architects Inc Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $28,654,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

