Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) PT Raised to $9.00 at SVB Leerink

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price target raised by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.52% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday.

IPHA stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.19 million and a P/E ratio of -19.17. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

