Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

