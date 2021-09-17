Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NBW opened at $14.65 on Friday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

