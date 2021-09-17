FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

FSV opened at C$243.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$211.43. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$161.92 and a 52 week high of C$249.90. The firm has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$236.00.

In related news, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total value of C$928,461.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,197 shares in the company, valued at C$5,567,007.60.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

