Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $71.33 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

