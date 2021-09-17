Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $492.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $321.77 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

