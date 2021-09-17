Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW opened at $409.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.25 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.