Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $261.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.45 and a 200 day moving average of $269.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

