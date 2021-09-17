Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,504,000 after purchasing an additional 172,677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,839,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,879,000 after buying an additional 234,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

