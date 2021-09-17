Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 17,468 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 120.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.69. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

