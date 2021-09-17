Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $44,322,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,222,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 58,117 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,881 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,663,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 753,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of GPK opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

