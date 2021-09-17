Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Getty Realty by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 342,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after buying an additional 271,383 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $6,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Getty Realty by 875.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 152,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

