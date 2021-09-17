Brighton Jones LLC Sells 282 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 47.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $3,483,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 34.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,881.35 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,627.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,742.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,568.95.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

