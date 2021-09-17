PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.12 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.49. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. The firm had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,352,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,362,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,323,000 after buying an additional 232,731 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,777,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

