Bank of America Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $275.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $222.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.27 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $230.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,784 shares of company stock worth $89,734,624. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

