Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 474.9% in the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

