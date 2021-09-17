CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight Sells 26,116 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $721,460.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CURO Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $105,893.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $479,259.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $669,926.88.

CURO Group stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CURO Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.