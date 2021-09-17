AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin Sells 16,500 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,250,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00.

Shares of APP opened at $71.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,251,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,007,000. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,227,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,450,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,002,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.15.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

