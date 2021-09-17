AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin Sells 16,500 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,250,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00.
Shares of APP opened at $71.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $90.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,251,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,007,000. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,227,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,450,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,002,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
APP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.15.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
