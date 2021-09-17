John W. Ketchum Sells 12,151 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NEE stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $164.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

