Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 376.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 71,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 59.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 86,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 78.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

