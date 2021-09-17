GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Bansi Nagji Sells 29,788 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Bansi Nagji sold 29,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,341,353.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $45.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDRX. Barclays upgraded GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

