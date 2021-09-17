GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $15.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

GOCO stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.52.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Equities analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandon M. Cruz bought 78,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $25,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 57.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 18.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 127.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 649,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

