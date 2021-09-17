Analysts Set Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT at $12.20

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDFF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

