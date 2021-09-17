Raymond James (RJF) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on September 21st

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Raymond James has increased its dividend by 68.2% over the last three years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $134.45 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $143.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 20th.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.77.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.