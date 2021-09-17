Ladder Capital Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ladder Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Ladder Capital worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

