PlayGame Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $412,212.78 and approximately $25,814.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00134480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.04 or 0.00763440 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

