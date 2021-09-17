World Asset Management Inc Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Moderna by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $440.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,075,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $108,460,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

