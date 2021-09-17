World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

KMI opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.