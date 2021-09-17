Brighton Jones LLC Buys 5,049 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270,632 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Snap by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Snap by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $4,836,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Snap in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,724,297 shares of company stock worth $346,739,478 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of -142.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

