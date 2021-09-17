World Asset Management Inc Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 362,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,078,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.89.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

