World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $261.64 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $262.75. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

