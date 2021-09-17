Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) CFO Acquires $11,567.58 in Stock

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) CFO Caroline Rook acquired 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $11,567.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SPRT opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.01 million, a PE ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. Support.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $59.69.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Support.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,634,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Support.com by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Support.com by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 67,924 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

