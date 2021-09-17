Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01), with a volume of 612,973 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.47 million and a PE ratio of -8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 9.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.07.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

