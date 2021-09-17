Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,577.26

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,577.26 ($20.61) and traded as low as GBX 1,527 ($19.95). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,554 ($20.30), with a volume of 420,270 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,546.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,577.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

