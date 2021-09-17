National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $284.38

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 284.38 ($3.72) and traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.82). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 218.20 ($2.85), with a volume of 1,459,459 shares trading hands.

NEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315.71 ($4.12).

Get National Express Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 283.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.