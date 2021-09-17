Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:GCO opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $67.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Genesco by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

