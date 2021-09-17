IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Announces $0.60 Dividend

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) announced a dividend on Friday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.598 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

IGGHY opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. IG Group has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

Get IG Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IGGHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.