Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.58. Tenaris posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tenaris by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TS stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

