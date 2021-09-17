InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
IHG stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 204.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.