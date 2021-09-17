InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

IHG stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 204.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after buying an additional 652,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 36,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

