Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday. AlphaValue raised Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

