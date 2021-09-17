Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.20.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $190.01 on Friday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $197.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.04.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

