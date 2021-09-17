Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.20.
NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $190.01 on Friday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $197.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.04.
In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
