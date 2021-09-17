Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 25,300,000 Shares

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OCDX opened at $18.71 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.52.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,726,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,705,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

