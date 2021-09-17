Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.14. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

BANC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of BANC opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $889.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $5,997,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Banc of California by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Banc of California by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 210,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.