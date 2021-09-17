The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.
NYSE MXF opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.23.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
Read More: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.