First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RDVY stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $50.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 123,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 34,860 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 565.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 134,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 114,483 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter.

