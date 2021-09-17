Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FUWAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Furukawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Furukawa Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUWAY opened at $11.10 on Friday. Furukawa Electric has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

