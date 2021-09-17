T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.28. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 510.02% and a negative net margin of 166.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 60.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 70.1% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

